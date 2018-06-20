Now Playing
Posted: June 20, 2018

Fran Drescher Is Threatening to Bring Back “The Nanny”

By Estee

Power 953 News

There’s a lot of annoying stuff happening in the world these days, and Fran Drescher apparently thinks we can tolerate MORE, because she’s threatening to bring back  “The Nanny”.

She’s been  talking about it for a while now, but in a new interview with  “Entertainment Tonight”, she hinted that she’ll have some “big news” to reveal soon.

The whole interview was basically about  “The Nanny”, and she said, quote, “Our [revival] would be the same characters 20 years later.  We can’t just pick up where we left off.  But in a way, that could be really good, because the show can have a whole fresh bend to it.”  Hypothetically, of course.

