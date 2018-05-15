A Girl Campaigned for Pink to Let Her Sing at Her Concert

By Estee

Power 953 News

A 12-year-old girl named Victoria Anthony launched a social media campaign to get Pink to let her sing at her show this past Saturday night in Vancouver.

She made a video showing off her skills and it got shown on the news in Canada.

So on Saturday night, Pink actually went down to Victoria’s seat and let her sing “Perfect” . . . and she nailed it. She was so good, Pink even got a little emotional.