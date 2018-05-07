Now Playing
Posted: May 07, 2018

GLAAD Awards Jay Z’s Mom For Her Courage After Coming Out Of Closet

By Estee

Power 953 News

Jay Z’s mom Gloria Carter received an award from the GLAAD Media Awards this weekend. She accepted the Special Recognition Award, after coming out of the closet.

She said, “One day I met someone that made my heart sing . . . made me no longer want to sneak a peep at them but look at them with loving eyes.

“Love gave me the courage to take the power that I allowed other people to have over my life for fear of them revealing a secret that wasn’t really a secret.”

 

