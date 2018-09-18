Now Playing
Posted: September 18, 2018

A Guy Stole the Show by Proposing at the Emmys Last Night

By Estee

Two moments REALLY stuck out last night at the Emmy’s.

Betty White  was brought out onstage and honored for . . . well, I guess for still being alive.  After all, she’s 96 years old.  Sadly, she wasn’t quite the Betty White of a few years ago.

She’s in great shape for 96, and she produced several moments of genuine comedy, but she also had a little trouble delivering her speech.  It may finally be time to accept the fact that the years are catching up to her.

But not long after that, the show was completely stolen by a guy you’ve never even heard of.  His name is Glen Weiss, and he won an Emmy for directing the  “Oscars”.

And during his acceptance speech, he PROPOSED to his fiancée.  He actually brought her onstage and gave her his mother’s ring . . .  Which was even more poignant because his mother had just DIED two weeks ago.

 

 

 

