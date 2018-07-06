Half of People Secretly Wish They Could Sleep in Separate Beds

By Estee

Power 953 News

According to a new study, almost HALF of people say they secretly wish they could sleep in separate beds . . . just to get a better night’s sleep. And 12% of couples already do sleep separately.

The top five reasons why they wish they could sleep alone are: Their partner snores . . . it gets too hot in the bed . . . they go to bed at different times . . . they can’t stretch out . . . or their partner hogs the covers.