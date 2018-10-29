By Estee

Over the past several years, HBO has kind of become “the channel with all the sex.” So it makes sense that they’re leading the way in making sure that no issues pop up while they’re FILMING all that sex.

They’re now using “intimacy coordinators” on all their shows.

The intimacy coordinator’s job is to make sure everybody’s cool with everything that goes into a particular sex scene, and that nothing inappropriate happens while the cameras are rolling.

This idea actually came from Emily Meade, who plays a prostitute on “The Deuce”. She says, “When it comes to sexuality, which is one of the most vulnerable things for all humans, men and women, there’s really no system.

“There’s never been a person required to be there to protect and bring expertise.”