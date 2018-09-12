Heidi Klum Ghosted Drake

By Estee

Drake almost had a shot at Heidi Klum . . . but he was just a little too late. Earlier this year, Heidi admitted on “Ellen” that she had a crush on Drake. So he texted her.

Unfortunately, by that time, Heidi had already fallen for her current boyfriend Tom Kaulitz, from the rock band Tokio Hotel. So she GHOSTED him.

On yesterday’s “Ellen”, Heidi said, “Sorry, Drake. You snooze, you lose. You know what I mean? He was basically like a week too late . . . “I’m embarrassed about it.

“Drake, I’m sorry I didn’t text you back. You’re cool. I still love your music. I’ll probably come to the concerts very soon.”