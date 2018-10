By Estee

Power 953 News

Google knows pretty much everything about you, so it makes a lot of sense that “what you’re wearing for Halloween” is part of that.

Google analyzed searches for Halloween costumes and found the top 500 things that people are planning to dress up as this year. We don’t have the airtime to go through all 500, so here’s the top 10 . . .

1. “Fortnite”.

2. Spider-Man.

3. Unicorn.

4. Dinosaur.

5. Witch.

6. Harley Quinn.

7. Superhero.

8. Pirate.

9. Rabbit.

10. Princess.