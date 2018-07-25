Now Playing
POWER 95.3
Last Song Played
Orlando's New #1 For All The Hits
On Air
No Program
Now Playing
POWER 95.3
Last Song Played
Orlando's New #1 For All The Hits

Posted: July 24, 2018

How old is J Lo today?

Comments

By djnailz

Power 953 News

Happy Birthday to the beautiful J. Lo who doesn’t show that she is 49 years old at all! The Bronx bombshell is celebrating her birthday in style with family and friends.

Instagram Photo

Comments

There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. or Register.

 
 
Follow POWER 95.3
 

© 2018 Cox Media Group. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad ChoicesAdChoices.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group

Rovi Portions of Content Provided by Rovi Corporation. © 2018 Rovi Corporation