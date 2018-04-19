Sign in with your existing account
How’s this for a 2020 presidential ticket: Bernie Sanders and Cardi B
By
Estee
Power 953 News
Sounds like there’s at least one issue they agree on.
In a recent interview, Cardi opened up about being a political junkie, and called FDR, “The real ‘Make America Great Again’
[president], because if it wasn’t for him, old people wouldn’t even get Social Security.”
And yesterday, Bernie Tweeted, “Cardi B is right. If we are really going to make America great we need to strengthen Social
Security so that seniors are able to retire with the dignity they deserve.” (
Billboard)
