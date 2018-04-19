How’s this for a 2020 presidential ticket:  Bernie Sanders and Cardi B

Sounds like there’s at least one issue they agree on.

In a recent interview, Cardi opened up about being a political junkie, and called FDR, “The real ‘Make America Great Again’ [president], because if it wasn’t for him, old people wouldn’t even get Social Security.”

And yesterday, Bernie Tweeted, “Cardi B is right. If we are really going to make America great we need to strengthen Social Security so that seniors are able to retire with the dignity they deserve.” ( Billboard)