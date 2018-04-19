Now Playing
Posted: April 19, 2018

ICe Cube is teaming up with Netflix for a holiday movie called “Humbug”

By Estee

Power 953 News

Ice Cube is teaming up with Netflix for a holiday movie called  “Humbug”.  It’s a modern retelling of  “A Christmas Carol”, starring Cube as a wealthy real estate mogul who is shown the error of his selfish ways by three ghosts:  The Ghost of . . . ah, you know the deal.  They’re still in the writing stages.

