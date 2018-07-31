Now Playing
Posted: July 31, 2018

James Gunn Got a Letter of Support from the Entire “Guardians of the Galaxy” Cast

Comments

By Estee

Power 953 News

The cast of  “Guardians of the Galaxy” has released a letter of support for former director James Gunn, who was fired last week when some old jokes involving pedophilia re-surfaced on Twitter.

They say the letter isn’t intended to defend those jokes, but to defend James’ character, against the, “many outlandish conspiracy theories.”

And they say they’ve been “discouraged” by how many people were so “easily duped into believing them.”

They also say, “There is little due process in the court of public opinion.  James is likely not the last good person to be put on trial.”  And they’re asking the public to, quote, “ease up on the character assassinations and stop weaponizing mob mentality.”

The letter was signed by Chris Pratt, Zoe Saldana, Dave Bautista, Bradley Cooper, Vin Diesel, Sean Gunn, Pom Klementieff, Michael Rooker, and Karen Gillan.  Obviously, they’re also hoping for James’ reinstatement.

 

