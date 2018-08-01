Now Playing
Posted: August 01, 2018

Jennifer Lopez is set to receive this year’s Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award during the 2018 MTV Video Music Awards.

By Estee

Power 953 News

Jennifer Lopez has sold 80 million records worldwide, 40 million albums, has 16 top 10 hit songs, and three No. 1 albums. Her Nuyorican Productions banner has produced numerous film and TV projects, including the box office hit “Boy Next Door,” Freeform’s award-winning series “The Fosters,” and the J. Lo-led NBC drama “Shades of Blue.”

She is also scheduled to perform at the VMAs August 20.

You deserve it, girl. Can’t wait to see you!

