By Estee

Power 953 News

Sometimes you have to feel bad for celebrities. They can’t post ANYTHING on social media without being criticized for it.

The other day, Jessica Simpson posted a video of her husband Eric Johnson in a pool, flipping their 4-year-old son Ace way up into the air and letting him land in the water.

The thing is, the kid had a CAST on his arm. Jessica captioned the video, “A broken bone doesn’t hold this kiddo down #WaterproofCast”

And of course, her followers started complaining that Eric was being too rough with the kid . . . which, frankly, may be valid. I mean, he’s IN A CAST, after all.