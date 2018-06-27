Now Playing
Posted: June 27, 2018

Jessica Simpson and Husband Criticized For Being “Too Rough” With Their Son

By Estee

Power 953 News

Sometimes you have to feel bad for celebrities.  They can’t post ANYTHING on social media without being criticized for it.

The other day, Jessica Simpson posted a video of her husband Eric Johnson in a pool, flipping their 4-year-old son Ace way up into the air and letting him land in the water.

The thing is, the kid had a CAST on his arm.  Jessica captioned the video, “A broken bone doesn’t hold this kiddo down #WaterproofCast”

And of course, her followers started complaining that Eric was being too rough with the kid . . . which, frankly, may be valid.  I mean, he’s IN A CAST, after all.

