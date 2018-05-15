John Cena Wants Nikki Bella Back . . . But She’s Not Sure

By Estee

Power 953 News

John Cena was on the “Today” show yesterday with Hoda and Kathie Lee, and he made it clear that he wants to get back together with his ex-fiancée Nikki Bella.

He said, “I had my heart broken out of nowhere . . . I still love Nicole, I still would love to marry Nicole, I still would love to have a family with Nicole.”

He added, “I don’t want anybody else, I love Nicole and I’m really trying to support her in her trying to find whatever it is that she wants, that made this fall apart in the first place.

Well, TMZ caught up with Nikki, and she said, “Wow, well I’m speechless. Um, yeah, that’s crazy.”

She sounded pretty cynical . . . probably because John not wanting kids was one of the sticking points in their relationship.

She added, “I didn’t think cold feet and all that type of stuff existed, but it exists . . . I’m at a point in my life where I feel like I kind of lost me and I want to find me and work on me.

“And I just want John and I both to live happily ever after whether it’s together or separate. And I just don’t want us to go down the road in life and have regrets . . .

“The day I say my vows I want to say them once and I want to fully mean them, and that’s what made me hesitant.”