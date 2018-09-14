Now Playing
Posted: September 14, 2018

John Legend is joining “The Voice” as a coach

By Estee

Power 953 News

John Legend is joining  “The Voice” as a coach, but he won’t be on the upcoming 15th season.  He’ll make his debut on Season 16 next spring, alongside Adam Levine, Blake Shelton, and Kelly Clarkson.

The upcoming fall season will feature Adam, Blake, Kelly, Jennifer Hudson, and Kelsea Ballerini.  He’s replacing Jennifer Hudson, who isn’t doing Season 16.  Carson Daly will again return to host both seasons.

John said,  “I’m thrilled to join the coaches . . . I’ve been a guest and mentor on the show multiple times, and I’m so excited to discover talented singers and help them make the most of their gift.”

Season 15 premieres on September 24th.

