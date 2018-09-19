Julie Chen Has Left “The Talk”

By Estee

Julie Chen announced her departure from “The Talk” yesterday. She didn’t actually appear on the show . . . she gave a statement in a pre-taped video that played at the end.

She said, “Right now I need to spend more time at home, with my husband and our young son, so I’ve decided to leave ‘The Talk’ . . . I will always, always cherish the memories we shared.”

She thanked each of her co-hosts, especially Sharon Osbourne and Sara Gilbert, who were with her since the show started nine years ago.

Then she said, “I love you all, and I know this show and the sisterhood it stands for will live on for many, many, many more years to come. You ladies got this, and I cannot be more proud to call you my friends. I love you.”

Julie’s departure was kind of a foregone conclusion after her husband, Les Moonves, was pushed out as the head of CBS over multiple allegations of sexual misconduct. ( Hollywood Reporter)