Julie Chen Has Left “The Talk”

Julie Chen announced her departure from
“The Talk” yesterday. She didn’t actually appear on the show . . . she gave a statement in a pre-taped
video that played at the end.
She said, “Right now I need to spend more time at home, with my husband and our young son, so I’ve decided to leave
‘The Talk’ . . . I will always, always cherish the memories we shared.”
She thanked each of her co-hosts, especially Sharon Osbourne and Sara Gilbert, who were with her since the show started nine
years ago.
Then she said, “I love you all, and I know this show and the sisterhood it stands for will live on for many, many, many more
years to come. You ladies got this, and I cannot be more proud to call you my friends. I love you.”
Julie’s departure was kind of a foregone conclusion after her husband, Les Moonves, was pushed out as the head of CBS over
multiple allegations of sexual misconduct. (
Hollywood Reporter)