Posted: September 19, 2018

Julie Chen Has Left “The Talk”

By Estee

Power 953 News

Julie Chen announced her departure from  “The Talk” yesterday.  She didn’t actually appear on the show . . . she gave a statement in a pre-taped  video that played at the end.

She said, “Right now I need to spend more time at home, with my husband and our young son, so I’ve decided to leave  ‘The Talk’ . . . I will always, always cherish the memories we shared.”

She thanked each of her co-hosts, especially Sharon Osbourne and Sara Gilbert, who were with her since the show started nine years ago.

Then she said, “I love you all, and I know this show and the sisterhood it stands for will live on for many, many, many more years to come.  You ladies got this, and I cannot be more proud to call you my friends.  I love you.”

Julie’s departure was kind of a foregone conclusion after her husband, Les Moonves, was pushed out as the head of CBS over multiple allegations of sexual misconduct.  ( Hollywood Reporter)

