Now Playing
POWER 95.3
Last Song Played
Orlando's New #1 For All The Hits

Posted: September 17, 2018

Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin Might Be Married

Comments

By Estee

Power 953 News

On Thursday, Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin were spotted going into a courthouse in New York City.  People assumed they were getting a marriage license.  But now, sources are saying they got MARRIED.

After the story broke, Hailey Tweeted,  “I understand where the speculation is coming from, but I’m not married yet!”  But then she deleted it.

A so-called “friend” says Hailey meant that she doesn’t consider herself married until she and Justin have a RELIGIOUS ceremony, which is coming.  Thursday’s was just a civil thing.  Oh, and here’s another rumor for you:  No prenup.

There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. or Register.

 
 
View All
Follow POWER 95.3
 

Mobile Apps

Take www.power953.com everywhere you go! Download your app below from the Google Play Store or Apple App Store:

Download on the Apple App Store

Amazon Alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!

Enable

© 2018 Cox Media Group. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding AdChoices.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group

Portions of Content Provided by Rovi Corporation. © 2018 Rovi Corporation

LISTEN LIVE