Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin Might Be Married

By Estee

Power 953 News

On Thursday, Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin were spotted going into a courthouse in New York City. People assumed they were getting a marriage license. But now, sources are saying they got MARRIED.

After the story broke, Hailey Tweeted, “I understand where the speculation is coming from, but I’m not married yet!” But then she deleted it.

A so-called “friend” says Hailey meant that she doesn’t consider herself married until she and Justin have a RELIGIOUS ceremony, which is coming. Thursday’s was just a civil thing. Oh, and here’s another rumor for you: No prenup.