Justin Bieber’s car breaks down while on date with Haley Baldwin

By Estee

Power 953 News

Justin Bieber and Haley Baldwin’s relationship is riding along smoothly, but his car definitely isn’t.

Yesterday, (6/2/18) Bieber’s fancy sports car broke down.

Justin and Hailey had to get help from a cop who directed traffic around the intersection where the Benz crapped out.

Biebs and Hailey were cruising in the Hamptons in a Mercedes-Benz SLS – with gullwing doors. The car cost over $200k and goes from 0-60 mph in less than 4 seconds.

The car’s been discontinued.

A mechanic eventually showed up to repair the whip.