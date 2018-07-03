Now Playing
POWER 95.3
Last Song Played
Orlando's New #1 For All The Hits
On Air
No Program
Now Playing
POWER 95.3
Last Song Played
Orlando's New #1 For All The Hits

Posted: July 03, 2018

Justin Bieber’s car breaks down while on date with Haley Baldwin

Comments

By Estee

Power 953 News

Justin Bieber and Haley Baldwin’s relationship is riding along smoothly, but his car definitely isn’t.

Yesterday, (6/2/18) Bieber’s fancy sports car broke down.

Justin and Hailey had to get help from a cop who directed traffic around the intersection where the Benz crapped out.

Biebs and Hailey were cruising in the Hamptons in a Mercedes-Benz SLS – with gullwing doors. The car cost over $200k and goes from 0-60 mph in less than 4 seconds.

The car’s been discontinued.

A mechanic eventually showed up to repair the whip.

Comments

There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. or Register.

 
 
Follow POWER 95.3
 

© 2018 Cox Media Group. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad ChoicesAdChoices.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group

Rovi Portions of Content Provided by Rovi Corporation. © 2018 Rovi Corporation