Justin Bieber made his engagement to Haley Baldwin official yesterday with an Instagram post.

He said, “Was gonna wait a while to say anything but word travels fast, listen plain and simple Hailey I am soooo in love with everything about you! So committed to spending my life getting to know every single part of you loving you patiently and kindly.”

He added, “You are the love of my life Hailey Baldwin and I wouldn’t want to spend it with anybody else. You make me so much better and we complement each other so well!!”

“God’s timing really is literally perfect, we got engaged on the seventh day of the seventh month, the number seven is the number of spiritual perfection, it’s true GOOGLE IT! . . . By the way I didn’t plan that.”

Meanwhile, Hailey had this to say on Twitter . . . “Not sure what I did in life to deserve such happiness but I am so utterly grateful to God for giving me such an incredible person to share my life with! No words could ever express my gratitude.”