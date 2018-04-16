Now Playing
Posted: April 16, 2018

Justin Bieber Punched a Guy Who Assaulted a Woman

By Estee

Power 953 News

Today, Justin Bieber is actually in the news for doing something GOOD.  He was at a Coachella party when he saw a guy assault a woman.

The guy grabbed a woman by the throat and wouldn’t let her go . . . so Justin PUNCHED HIM IN THE FACE and put him against a wall.  The woman got away, and the guy was kicked out of the party.

He was later seen chasing and smacking an SUV as it left the party, thinking Justin was inside.

At that point, the police came and arrested him.

