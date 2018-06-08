Justin Bieber Sued, Got Into An All-Out Street Brawl

By Estee

Power 953 News

Justin Bieber being sued by the man he got into an all-out street brawl with in Cleveland after Game 3 of the 2016 NBA Finals.

Tobias Cannon just filed the lawsuit in L.A. against the Biebs.

The fight happened outside of Bieber’s hotel room and you can see in the video Justin gets into what appears to be a heated confrontation before Tobias throws a blow to Justin’s head.

Bieber responded with a right hook and then all hell broke loose.

According to the lawsuit, Tobias claims he suffered injuries to his head, neck and back … also saying he lost consciousness during the fight.