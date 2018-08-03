Now Playing
POWER 95.3
Last Song Played
Orlando's New #1 For All The Hits
On Air
No Program
Now Playing
POWER 95.3
Last Song Played
Orlando's New #1 For All The Hits

Posted: August 03, 2018

Justin Timberlake Co-Created a Game Show That Could Give Out $20 Million Per Episode

Comments

By Estee

Power 953 News

Fox has a game show called  “Spin the Wheel”.  It’s similar to Wheel Of Fortune.

Add we hear Justin Timberlake is one of the co-creators.

But the most interesting part is that on each episode, contestants will have the chance to win up to $20 MILLION.

The specifics haven’t been announced . . . but the show involves contestants answering pop culture trivia questions, and spinning a giant, 40-foot wheel.

There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. or Register.

 
 
Follow POWER 95.3
 

© 2018 Cox Media Group. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad ChoicesAdChoices.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group

Rovi Portions of Content Provided by Rovi Corporation. © 2018 Rovi Corporation