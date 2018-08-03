Sign in with your existing account
Justin Timberlake Co-Created a Game Show That Could Give Out $20 Million Per Episode
By
Estee
Power 953 News
Fox has a game show called
“Spin the Wheel”. It’s similar to Wheel Of Fortune.
Add we hear Justin Timberlake is one of the co-creators.
But the most interesting part is that on each episode, contestants will have the chance to win up to $20 MILLION.
The specifics haven’t been announced . . . but the show involves contestants answering pop culture trivia questions, and spinning
a giant, 40-foot wheel.
