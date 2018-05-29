Justin Timberlake Visits Texas Shooting Victim

By Estee

Power 953 News

While in town for his Man of the Woods Tour, JT made a stop at a Texas hospital to meet a survivor of the Santa Fe High School shooting.

He visited Sarah Salazar who suffered several fractures and had emergency surgery. She was shot from the neck down to her thigh.

Timberlake was in the area for a concert in Houston. He posted a photo from Friday night’s show with the caption “Texas Strong.”