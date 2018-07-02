Kaley Cuoco Got Married!

By Estee

Power 953 News

Kaley Cuoco from “The Big Bang Theory” got married Saturday at a horse stable near San Diego.

Her new husband is an equestrian stud by the name of Karl Cook . . . who just happens to be the son of a software billionaire.

Kaley and Karl wrote their own vows, and Kaley’s sister got ordained so she could officiate the ceremony.

Celebrity guests included Kaley’s “Big Bang Theory” co-stars Johnny Galecki and Mayim Bialik . . . her “8 Simple Rules”co-star Amy Davidson . . . and Lacey Chabert and Whitney Cummings.

Kaley and Karl got engaged last November, after two years of dating. This is Kaley’s SECOND marriage. She was hitched to tennis pro Ryan Sweeting from 2013 to 2016.