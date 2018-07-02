Sign in with your existing account
Kaley Cuoco Got Married!
By
Estee
Power 953 News
Kaley Cuoco from
“The Big Bang Theory” got married Saturday at a horse stable near San Diego.
Her new husband is an equestrian stud by the name of Karl Cook . . . who just happens to be the son of a software
billionaire.
Kaley and Karl wrote their own vows, and Kaley’s sister got ordained so she could officiate the ceremony.
Celebrity guests included Kaley’s
“Big Bang Theory” co-stars Johnny Galecki and Mayim Bialik . . . her
“8 Simple Rules”co-star Amy Davidson . . . and Lacey Chabert and Whitney Cummings.
Kaley and Karl got engaged last November, after two years of dating. This is Kaley’s SECOND marriage. She was hitched to
tennis pro Ryan Sweeting from 2013 to 2016.
