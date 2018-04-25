Kanye in 2024?

As if politics aren’t already a dumpster fire, Kanye West reportedly Tweeted . . . then quickly deleted . . . a row of posters featuring a picture of himself, along with the slogan, “Keep America Great Again. #Kanye 2024.”

The posters have been showing up in major cities like Chicago, New York, and Los Angeles. There’s no word if he actually has anything to do with them.

You may recall the 2015 "VMAs", when Kanye announced he was running for president in 2020. But as we've recently discovered, he likes the guy who's in there now enough to let him have a second term.