Now Playing
POWER 95.3
Last Song Played
Orlando's #1 for COMMERCIAL FREE Hip Hop
On Air
No Program
Now Playing
POWER 95.3
Last Song Played
Orlando's #1 for COMMERCIAL FREE Hip Hop

Posted: April 25, 2018

Kanye in 2024?

Comments

By Estee

Power 953 News

As if politics aren’t already a dumpster fire, Kanye West reportedly Tweeted . . . then quickly deleted . . . a row of posters featuring a picture of himself, along with the slogan, “Keep America Great Again.  #Kanye 2024.”

The posters have been showing up in major cities like Chicago, New York, and Los Angeles.  There’s no word if he actually has anything to do with them.

You may recall the 2015  “VMAs”, when Kanye  announced he was running for president in 2020.  But as we’ve recently discovered, he likes the guy who’s in there now enough to let him have a second term.  ( Billboard)

 

Comments

There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. or Register.

 
 
Follow POWER 95.3
 

© 2018 Cox Media Group. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad ChoicesAdChoices.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group

Rovi Portions of Content Provided by Rovi Corporation. © 2018 Rovi Corporation