Posted: June 04, 2018

Kanye admits he’s BIPOLAR, but he’s not exactly upset about it

By Estee

Power 953 News

Kanye West held a listening party for his new album  “Ye”.  And on a track called  “I Thought About Killing You”, he admits he’s BIPOLAR.  But he’s not exactly upset about it.  In fact, he sees it as an advantage.

He  says, “That’s my superpower, [N-word], ain’t no disability / I’m a superhero!  I’m a superhero!”

“Think about somebody that does exactly what I did at TMZ, and they just do that at work, but then Tuesday morning they come in and they lost their job.  And they can’t go back and make that.

“That’s why God put that on me at age 40.  I’ve never been diagnosed until was, like, 39 years old.”

Kanye also said he totally reworked the album after his craziness at TMZ . . . and that he chose the title  “Ye” because, “[It’s] the most commonly used word in the Bible, and in the Bible it means ‘you’.

 

 

