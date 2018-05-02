Now Playing
Posted: May 02, 2018

Kanye Blames His Recent Rants on Medication He’s Taking

By Estee

Power 953 News

 

Kanye  appeared on  “TMZ Live” yesterday, and blessed us with an interesting take on… slavery.

He said it was a choice.

“When you hear about slavery for 400 years . . . for 400 years?  That sounds like a choice.  Like, you were there for 400 years and it’s all y’all?  It’s like we’re mentally imprisoned.”

Later, he addressed the whole TMZ newsroom, asking, “Do you feel that I am being free and I am thinking free?”  And he was immediately called out by a black TMZ staffer Van Lathan, who told Kanye he was  “disappointed and appalled” by his comments.

Kanye also admitted he got hooked on opioids after getting liposuction.  It’s weird that he’d do that surgery, since his mom died during the same procedure.

 

