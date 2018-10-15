Now Playing
Posted: October 15, 2018

Kanye Chaos: and the Kardashians are worried

By Estee

Power 953 News

Not surprisingly,  “Saturday Night Live” opened with their take on Kanye West’s Oval Office ramblings.

But the highlight of the show was probably the Bill Cosby prison skit.

 

Sources say the entire Kardashian family is “at the end of their ropes” with Kanye . . . and even Kim is, “very uncomfortable and unhappy with the whole situation.”  ( Cosmopolitan)

And here’s Kanye’s latest . . . a nine-minute Twitter rant about mind control. Kanye mentions in the video that he’s in Africa.  He apparently rented out a safari lodge to continue working on his new album.

 

