Kanye Is Producing Nas’ Next Album

By Estee

Power 953 News

In addition to the two albums Kanye is working on, he’s also producing an album by Nas. It’s reportedly coming out on June 15th, and it’ll be his first album in six years.

Kanye is also working on Pusha T’s new album and Teyana Taylor’s new album. And he’s still stirring up controversy.

He recently Tweeted that he, “loves the way Candace Owens thinks.” But some fans are upset, because she’s called President Trump a “savior” . . . and has been a critic of Black Lives Matter.