Now Playing
POWER 95.3
Last Song Played
Orlando's #1 for COMMERCIAL FREE Hip Hop
On Air
No Program
Now Playing
POWER 95.3
Last Song Played
Orlando's #1 for COMMERCIAL FREE Hip Hop

Posted: April 23, 2018

Kanye Is Producing Nas’ Next Album

Comments

By Estee

Power 953 News

In addition to the two albums Kanye is working on, he’s also  producing an album by Nas.  It’s reportedly coming out on June 15th, and it’ll be his first album in six years.

Kanye is also working on  Pusha T’s new album and Teyana Taylor’s new album.  And he’s still stirring up controversy.

He recently Tweeted that he, “loves the way Candace Owens thinks.”  But some fans are upset, because she’s called President Trump a “savior” . . . and has been a critic of Black Lives Matter.

Comments

There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. or Register.

 
 
Follow POWER 95.3
 

© 2018 Cox Media Group. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad ChoicesAdChoices.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group

Rovi Portions of Content Provided by Rovi Corporation. © 2018 Rovi Corporation