Kanye Went to the White House, and Yeah . . . It Was Weird

By Estee

Power 953 News

Kanye West and NFL legend Jim Brown had their lunch date with President Trump yesterday. Before they ate, they had a little pow wow for the media in the Oval Office.

And yes, Kanye rambled. A lot.

He made the most sense talking about prison reform, and bringing jobs back to America. But of course, he didn’t stop there.

He praised his Make America Great Again hat, saying, “When I put this hat on, it made me feel like Superman. You made a superman cape for me.”

He asked liberals to stop insulting Trump because, “If he don’t look good, we don’t look good.”

He said we have to reform education because school is boring. He suggested letting kids play basketball while they’re learning math.

He said that when his liberal friends tell him Trump is racist, he replies, “You think racism can control me? Oh that don’t stop me, that’s an invisible wall.”

He talked about his very high IQ, and how he was never bipolar . . . he was just sleep-deprived.