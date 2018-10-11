Now Playing
POWER 95.3
Last Song Played
Orlando's New #1 For All The Hits

Posted: October 12, 2018

Kanye Went to the White House, and Yeah . . . It Was Weird

Comments

By Estee

Power 953 News

Kanye West and NFL legend Jim Brown had their lunch date with President Trump yesterday.  Before they ate, they had a little pow wow for the media in the Oval Office.

And yes, Kanye rambled.  A lot.

He made the most sense talking about prison reform, and bringing jobs back to America.  But of course, he didn’t stop there.

He praised his Make America Great Again hat, saying, “When I put this hat on, it made me feel like Superman.  You made a superman cape for me.”

He asked liberals to stop insulting Trump because, “If he don’t look good, we don’t look good.”

He said we have to reform education because school is boring.  He suggested letting kids play basketball while they’re learning math.

He said that when his liberal friends tell him Trump is racist, he replies, “You think racism can control me?  Oh that don’t stop me, that’s an invisible wall.”

He talked about his very  high IQ, and how he was never bipolar . . . he was just sleep-deprived.

CBS Evening News

✔ @CBSEveningNews

Kanye West is discussing a variety of topics with Pres. Trump in the Oval Office, including, but not limited to: American manufacturing, mental health awareness, a bipolar disorder diagnosis that another doctor subsequently refuted and a new design for Air Force One.

Twitter Ads info and privacy

Related

Kanye Went to the White House, and Yeah . . . It Was Weird

Kanye Went to the White House, and Yeah . . . It Was Weird

There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. or Register.

 
 
View All
Follow POWER 95.3
 

Mobile Apps

Take www.power953.com everywhere you go! Download your app below from the Google Play Store or Apple App Store:

Download on the Apple App Store

Amazon Alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!

Enable

© 2018 Cox Media Group. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding AdChoices.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group

Portions of Content Provided by Rovi Corporation. © 2018 Rovi Corporation

LISTEN LIVE