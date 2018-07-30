Now Playing
Posted: July 30, 2018

Kanye West’s father, Ray West, is battling cancer

By Estee

Power 953 News

Kanye’s dad has been diagnosed with prostate cancer — not stomach cancer as has been widely reported. We’re told Kanye dropped everything to help his dad.

We’re being told that, for now, it looks like he’s going to be okay.

The diagnosis comes just over 10 years after the death of Kanye’s mother, Donda, to whom he was very close and whose death helped trigger his mental breakdown.

