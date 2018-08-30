Now Playing
August 30, 2018

Kanye West Finally Answered Jimmy Kimmel’s President Trump Question

By Estee

A while back, Kanye West was stumped when Jimmy Kimmel asked him how he knew that President Trump cared about black people . . . but he finally answered the question on a radio show yesterday.

But first he paused again . . . this time for 26 seconds.  Then he said, “I feel that he cares about the way black people feel about him, and he would like for black people to like him like they did when he was cool in the rap songs and all this . . .

“He will do the things that are necessary to make that happen because he’s got an ego like all the rest of us.  He wants to be the greatest president, and he knows that he can’t be the greatest president without the acceptance of the black community.”

It sounded authentic, and wasn’t just a contrived answer that he had prepared . . . but like a lot of things Kanye says, it seemed muddled in an avalanche of ideas that are sometimes contradictory.

He said he supports Trump, but he also supports “everyone.”  He said he also supports and loves Bernie Sanders, Hillary Clinton, and President Obama.

