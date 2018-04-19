Sign in with your existing account
Kanye West Releases Date For Two New Albums
By
nigelsealy
Power 953 News
Kanye West was back on twitter and announced the date for his album which will be 7 songs and will come out June 1st. In addition,
Kanye West made another announcement that he will be coming out with a joint album with Kid Cudi that will come out June 8th
it’s called Kid See Ghost.
Check out Kanye West Twitter post below:
