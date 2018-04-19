Kanye West Releases Date For Two New Albums

By nigelsealy

Power 953 News

Kanye West was back on twitter and announced the date for his album which will be 7 songs and will come out June 1st. In addition, Kanye West made another announcement that he will be coming out with a joint album with Kid Cudi that will come out June 8th it’s called Kid See Ghost.

Check out Kanye West Twitter post below:

my album is 7 songs — KANYE WEST (@kanyewest) April 19, 2018

June 1st — KANYE WEST (@kanyewest) April 19, 2018

me and Cudi album June 8th — KANYE WEST (@kanyewest) April 19, 2018