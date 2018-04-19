Now Playing
Posted: April 19, 2018

Kanye West Releases Date For Two New Albums

By nigelsealy

Power 953 News

Kanye West was back on twitter and announced the date for his album which will be 7 songs and will come out June 1st. In addition, Kanye West made another announcement that he will be coming out with a joint album with Kid Cudi that will come out June 8th it’s called Kid See Ghost.

Check out Kanye West Twitter post below:

