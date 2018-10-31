By Estee

Power 953 News

Kanye West had another mood swing, and now he’s OUT OF POLITICS.

Yesterday he Tweeted, quote, “My eyes are now wide open and now realize I’ve been used to spread messages I don’t believe in. I am distancing myself from politics and completely focusing on being creative!!!”

He went on to talk about his “actual” beliefs, including common sense gun laws, prison reform, and, quote, “love and compassion for people seeking asylum and parents who are fighting to protect their children from violence and war.”