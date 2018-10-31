Now Playing
POWER 95.3
Last Song Played
Orlando's New #1 For All The Hits

Posted: October 31, 2018

Kanye West Says He Was Used, and Wants to Distance Himself from Politics

Comments

By Estee

Power 953 News

Kanye West had another mood swing, and now he’s OUT OF POLITICS.

Yesterday he  Tweeted, quote, “My eyes are now wide open and now realize I’ve been used to spread messages I don’t believe in.  I am distancing myself from politics and completely focusing on being creative!!!”

He went on to talk about his “actual” beliefs, including common sense gun laws, prison reform, and, quote, “love and compassion for people seeking asylum and parents who are fighting to protect their children from violence and war.”

There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. or Register.

 
 
View All
Follow POWER 95.3
 

Mobile Apps

Take www.power953.com everywhere you go! Download your app below from the Google Play Store or Apple App Store:

Download on the Apple App Store

Amazon Alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!

Enable

© 2018 Cox Media Group. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding AdChoices.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group

Portions of Content Provided by Rovi Corporation. © 2018 Rovi Corporation

LISTEN LIVE