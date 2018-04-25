By nigelsealy

Kanye West has been heavy on Twitter for the past couple days. Causing all types of controversy when it comes to speaking his mind.

With Kanye working on almost everyone’s album on G.O.O.D Music and releasing his own album in June. With the all his tweets that have been coming out one thing Ye mentioned is his new track that he might be releasing at the end of this week with Travis Scott and Lil Uzi Vert.

In addition, he announced his joint album with Kid Cudi “Kids See Ghost will be a short film.

Check out his post below:

Trav we gotta drop the track with me you and Uzi this week bro. Let's gooooooooooooooooooooooooo — KANYE WEST (@kanyewest) April 25, 2018

Rocky we gotta release our songs ASAP — KANYE WEST (@kanyewest) April 25, 2018