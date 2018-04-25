Now Playing
POWER 95.3
Last Song Played
Orlando's #1 for COMMERCIAL FREE Hip Hop
On Air
No Program
Now Playing
POWER 95.3
Last Song Played
Orlando's #1 for COMMERCIAL FREE Hip Hop

Posted: April 25, 2018

Kanye West Teases Collaboration With Travis Scott , Lil Uzi Vert & A$AP Rocky

Comments

By nigelsealy

Power 953 News

Kanye West has been heavy on Twitter for the past couple days.  Causing all types of controversy when it comes to speaking his mind.

With Kanye working on almost everyone’s album on G.O.O.D Music and releasing his own album in June. With the all his tweets that have been coming out one thing Ye mentioned is his new track that he might be releasing at the end of this week with Travis Scott and Lil Uzi Vert.

In addition, he announced his joint album with Kid Cudi “Kids See Ghost will be a short film.

Check out his post below:

Comments

There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. or Register.

 
 
Follow POWER 95.3
 

© 2018 Cox Media Group. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad ChoicesAdChoices.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group

Rovi Portions of Content Provided by Rovi Corporation. © 2018 Rovi Corporation