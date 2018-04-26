Now Playing
Posted: April 26, 2018

Kanye West Tweeted up a storm yesterday

By Estee

Power 953 News

He said Yeezy is the second fastest-growing company in history…

He said he makes more money on  shoes than Michael Jordan ..

Then he called himself, “this generation’s Ford Hughes Jobs Disney.”

And he talked about changing Air Force One to Yeezy Force One when he becomes president.

Then he turned back to the Trump stuff saying, “You don’t have to agree with Trump but the mob can’t make me not love him.  We are both dragon energy. He is my brother.  I love everyone.

“I don’t agree with everything anyone does.  That’s what makes us individuals.  And we have the right to independent thought.”

That one got a re-Tweet from President Trump, who said,  “Thank you Kanye, very cool!”

But Kanye said he loves Hillary, too.

He also talked a lot about how he’s a “free thinker”, and how he’s found his way out of the “sunken place”.

