Kanye West Went After Drake, Nick Cannon, and Tyson Beckford

By Estee

Power 953 News

Kanye West felt the need to unload on some people, so he did it in a series of Instagram videos. He went after Drake, Nick Cannon and Tyson Beckford.

He’s mad at Drake over rumors that Kim K had an affair with him. And some people think that the “Kiki” Drake refers to in “In My Feelings” is Kim . . . and that was Drake’s way of keeping the story alive.

Kanye said, “The fact that it’s people making rumors or thinking that you [effed] my wife and you not saying nothing and you carrying it like that. That don’t sit well with my spirit.

“So when you’re like, ‘Oh, I don’t know where it came from,’ you’re too smart for that, bruh.”

As for Nick Cannon, he used to date Kim back in the day. But Kanye would like him to stop bringing it up. He’s also mad that Nick suggested that the rumor about Drake and Kim might be true.

He said, “[When] you get in an interview, don’t mention my wife. If someone brings my wife up, you say, “Hey, I respect that man, I’m not speakin’ on that.”

As for Tyson Beckford . . . he recently said he doesn’t care for Kim’s body, because it’s not “real”.

And Kanye’s message to him was, “Don’t speak on my wife, bro. None of y’all speak on my wife, period. What is you talking about? I’m married. We’re in love. We’re a family.”

He added, “As men, all three of you, come to talk to me. We’ll work it out. We’ll come to a resolution.”