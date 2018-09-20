Kelly Clarkson is entering the world of daytime talk

By Estee

Power 953 News

Kelly Clarkson has landed a talk show, “The Kelly Clarkson Show,” which has been sold to the NBC and will have a fall 2019 debut.

The one-hour show will feature Mrs. Grammy winner as host, and Clarkson’s show will lead-in to “Ellen”.

“I love connecting with people, playing games, music and finding ways to help or give back to communities/organizations,” Clarkson — who is also a coach on NBC’s “The Voice” — said in a statement. “Having my own talk show where I get to do all of these things is pretty much a dream job!”