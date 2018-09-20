Now Playing
POWER 95.3
Last Song Played
Orlando's New #1 For All The Hits

Posted: September 20, 2018

Kelly Clarkson is entering the world of daytime talk

Comments

By Estee

Power 953 News

Kelly Clarkson has landed a talk show, “The Kelly Clarkson Show,” which has been sold to the NBC and will have a fall 2019 debut.

The one-hour show will feature Mrs. Grammy winner as host, and Clarkson’s show will lead-in to “Ellen”.

“I love connecting with people, playing games, music and finding ways to help or give back to communities/organizations,” Clarkson — who is also a coach on NBC’s “The Voice” — said in a statement. “Having my own talk show where I get to do all of these things is pretty much a dream job!”

There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. or Register.

 
 
View All
Follow POWER 95.3
 

Mobile Apps

Take www.power953.com everywhere you go! Download your app below from the Google Play Store or Apple App Store:

Download on the Apple App Store

Amazon Alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!

Enable

© 2018 Cox Media Group. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding AdChoices.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group

Portions of Content Provided by Rovi Corporation. © 2018 Rovi Corporation

LISTEN LIVE