Now Playing
POWER 95.3
Last Song Played
Orlando's New #1 For All The Hits
On Air
No Program
Now Playing
POWER 95.3
Last Song Played
Orlando's New #1 For All The Hits

Posted: August 29, 2018

Kelly Clarkson Fans Want Her to Headline the Super Bowl Halftime Show

Comments

By Estee

Power 953 News

Kelly Clarkson performed at the opening ceremony for the U.S. Open on Monday night.  She did a medley of six of her biggest hits, including  “Since You Been Gone”“Miss Independent”, and  “Stronger (What Doesn’t Kill You)”.

Fans loved it so much that they started a social media campaign, demanding that she headline the Super Bowl Halftime Show this winter.

 

There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. or Register.

 
 
Follow POWER 95.3
 

©2018 Cox Media Group. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding AdChoices.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group

Portions of Content Provided by Rovi Corporation. ©2018 Rovi Corporation