Posted: August 10, 2018

Kesha is officiating weddings!

By Estee

Kesha is officiating weddings!

She was at the premiere of her new documentary, “Rainbow: The Film,” at Metrograph theater in NYC when a same-sex couple approached her and asked if she’d marry them … and she said she’d love to!

She’s got a happy history of officiating same-sex weddings. She’s already done 3.

