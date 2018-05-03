Kevin Hart’s Longtime Friend Arrested for Extorting Him with Sex Tape

By Estee

Power 953 News

Kevin Hart says he was “hurt” and “lost for words” after authorities announced charges against his longtime friend, Jonathon Jackson, who allegedly tried blackmailing him last year with the sex tape that was released.

Kevin Hart Tweeted, “Mind blown…Hurt…at a los[s] for words and simply in complete disbelief at the moment. WOW.”

Jackson was charged with extortion after threatening to release a video he secretly recorded of Hart having sex with a woman in Las Vegas.

He is being held on $100,000 bail. He could face up to four years in county jail, if convicted.