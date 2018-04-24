Now Playing
POWER 95.3
Last Song Played
Orlando's #1 for COMMERCIAL FREE Hip Hop
On Air
No Program
Now Playing
POWER 95.3
Last Song Played
Orlando's #1 for COMMERCIAL FREE Hip Hop

Posted: April 24, 2018

Kevin Hart Stars In J.Cole’s New Video Called ‘Kevin’s Heart’

Comments

By nigelsealy

Power 953 News

Kevin Hart has had his fair shares of ups and down’s over the past year.

In J.Cole new music video called “ Kevin’s Heart” the comedian Kevin Hart stars as the main focal point throughout the whole video. During the music video Kevin Hart is trying to get back to normalcy from the aftermath  of his infidelities that made headlines last summer.

Check out the J.Cole’s Video “Kevin’s Heart” below:

Comments

There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. or Register.

 
 
Follow POWER 95.3
 

© 2018 Cox Media Group. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad ChoicesAdChoices.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group

Rovi Portions of Content Provided by Rovi Corporation. © 2018 Rovi Corporation