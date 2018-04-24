Kevin Hart Stars In J.Cole’s New Video Called ‘Kevin’s Heart’

By nigelsealy

Kevin Hart has had his fair shares of ups and down’s over the past year.

In J.Cole new music video called “ Kevin’s Heart” the comedian Kevin Hart stars as the main focal point throughout the whole video. During the music video Kevin Hart is trying to get back to normalcy from the aftermath of his infidelities that made headlines last summer.

Check out the J.Cole’s Video “Kevin’s Heart” below: