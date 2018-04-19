Now Playing
Posted: April 19, 2018

Khloe and Tristan are living apart, but he comes over to spend time with True

By Estee

Power 953 News

Just because Khloe is staying at Tristan’s home in Cleveland for the time being doesn’t mean that they’ve fully reconciled after his cheating scandal.

A source tells PEOPLE that Tristan is not living in his house with Khloé, 33, and their newbrondaughter True.  He comes and goes to spend time with his daughter.

Sources are also saying Khloe wants to get to Los Angeles asap to be with her family, but she has to wait for the doctor’s clearance.

 

