Khloe Kardashian’s Daughter’s Name is True

By Estee

Power 953 News

Khloe Kardashian revealed her daughter’s name yesterday. It’s TRUE. In an Instagram post she said, “Our little girl, True Thompson, has completely stolen our hearts and we are overwhelmed with LOVE.

“Such a blessing to welcome this angel into the family! Mommy and Daddy loooooove you True!”

And no, the name isn’t an ironic nod to TRISTAN THOMPSON’s faithfulness.

Kris Jenner revealed that “True” was HER grandfather’s name, and her father’s middle name.