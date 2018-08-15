Now Playing
Posted: August 15, 2018

Khloe Kardashian fires back at reports that she and Tristan Thompson are having relationship problems

Comments

By Estee

Power 953 News

Khloe Kardashian fires back at reports that she and Tristan Thompson are having relationship problems.

She was at Kylie Jenner’s birthday party which had different colored cups, each one meaning a different relationship status. For example, if you held the yellow cup you were “Single AF”, and if you were holding the green cup your relationship status was “It’s Complicated.”

Well, Khloe was holding the GREEN cup and the internet went wild.

Khloe is opening up telling the world that her relationship is A-Okay and there are ZERO issues between them. She also says it was “just a cup” and asked people to not look into it.

GIRL. The party theme was based on CUPS. Probably should have made sure you were holding the RIGHT cup.

