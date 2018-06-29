Now Playing
Posted: June 29, 2018

Khloe Kardashian Knows Tristan Thompson’s Phone Password

By Estee

Power 953 News

Khloe Kardashian made a big demand of Tristan Thompson after he got caught cheating:  She got his iPhone password.

First, some background:  Back when the cheating scandal happened, Kim Kardashian went after Tristan on social media . . . so he blocked her.

But on Wednesday, Kim posted a pair of videos of herself, Khloe and Tristan, where she asked Tristan if it was finally time for him to UN-block her.

He said yes.  So Kim asked for his code, and he told her that Khloe KNOWS IT.  Technically, there’s no word if she made him fork it over after he got caught . . . but that seems likely.

