Now Playing
POWER 95.3
Last Song Played
Orlando's #1 for COMMERCIAL FREE Hip Hop
On Air
No Program
Now Playing
POWER 95.3
Last Song Played
Orlando's #1 for COMMERCIAL FREE Hip Hop

Posted: April 10, 2018

KHLOE KARDASHIAN PRODUCING TRUE-CRIME TV SERIES

Comments

By Estee

Power 953 News

Khloe Kardashian wants another shot at doing TV.

It’s not about her and her sisters, but sisters who kill.

The soon-to-be mother announced Monday she’s partnering with the Investigation Discovery network to develop a new true-crime TV show called “Twisted Sisters.” Khloe will executive produce the 6-part series, which for now is set to debut sometime in 2019.

In a statement obtained by the NY Post, Khloe says, “I am so excited to be bringing you ‘Twisted Sisters.’ As a self-proclaimed ‘true-crime addict’ there is no better way to tell these tales about the bonds that sisters possess and how they can go so terribly wrong.”

The show is said to be about sisters who either kill each other, or team up to kill other people. ID exec Henry Schleiff said the company is happy to be working with Khloe, and looks forward to her perspective on the series.

Comments

There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. or Register.

 
 
Follow POWER 95.3
 

© 2018 Cox Media Group. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad ChoicesAdChoices.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group

Rovi Portions of Content Provided by Rovi Corporation. © 2018 Rovi Corporation