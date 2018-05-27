Now Playing
POWER 95.3
Last Song Played
Orlando's New #1 For All The Hits
On Air
No Program
Now Playing
POWER 95.3
Last Song Played
Orlando's New #1 For All The Hits

Posted: May 29, 2018

Khloe Kardashian went on a Twitter rant Sunday about people who are obsessed with other people’s lives

Comments

Related

View Larger
Khloe Kardashian went on a Twitter rant Sunday about people who are obsessed with other people’s lives
View Larger
Khloe Kardashian went on a Twitter rant Sunday about people who are obsessed with other people’s lives
View Larger
Khloe Kardashian went on a Twitter rant Sunday about people who are obsessed with other people’s lives
View Larger
Khloe Kardashian went on a Twitter rant Sunday about people who are obsessed with other people’s lives

By Estee

Power 953 News

Just a bit ironic coming from a woman whose entire livelihood depends on people minding HER business, no?

She  Tweeted, “People these days are focused so much on someone else’s life instead of their own.  They love to give advice, but are not living the advice that they are offering.

“Most of the ones giving advice are in no place to give anything at all.  Focus on YOUR own world.  I’m sure there’s cracks there that need your attention.  We all got em.”

If that wasn’t hypocritical enough, she  added, “Lord, I’m remembering how much I loved my social media break. LOL!”

Khloé

✔ @khloekardashian

People spend too much time finding other people to blame, too much energy finding excuses for not being what they are capable of being. People these days are focused so much on someone else’s life instead of their own.

Twitter Ads info and privacy

Khloé

✔ @khloekardashian

They love to give advice but are not living the advice that they are offering. Most of the ones giving advice are in no place to give anything at all. Focus on your own world. I’m sure there’s cracks there that need your attention. We all got em

Twitter Ads info and privacy

Khloé

✔ @khloekardashian

Misery loves company… people can’t stand for someone else to flourish and be happy. Nowadays people thrive off ones downfall rather than their success. Sadly

Twitter Ads info and privacy

Khloé

✔ @khloekardashian

Wild that people assume you’re speaking about something and they run with it. Anything and everything gets twisted into something it’s completely not. Lord, I’m remembering how much I loved my social media break LOL

Comments

There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. or Register.

 
 
Follow POWER 95.3
 

© 2018 Cox Media Group. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad ChoicesAdChoices.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group

Rovi Portions of Content Provided by Rovi Corporation. © 2018 Rovi Corporation