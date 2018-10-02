Now Playing
POWER 95.3
Last Song Played
Orlando's New #1 For All The Hits

Posted: October 02, 2018

Kim and Kanye Got Into a Fight About Band-Aids

Comments

By Estee

Power 953 News

Kim Kardashian opened up a little on  “Keeping Up with the Kardashians” on how it is to live Kanye West.

She said, “We had a fight because I wouldn’t get him a Band-Aid.”

What happened was, Kanye asked Kim for a Band-Aid, and she told him to look where they keep the Band-Aids.  Well, he didn’t like the color of the ones he found there.  So Kim looked in the kids’ room and found JESUS Band-Aids.

Those didn’t make the cut either.  Kanye told her, “I’ve slaved around the world for you making clothes for you to make sure that you find the best outfit and you let me go out wearing a Jesus Band-Aid.”

He wanted a SKIN-COLORED Band-Aid.  So Kim told him to call the housekeeper and have HER get him a Band-Aid.  To which he replied, “Why can’t you get it?  You’d get Saint one.”

There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. or Register.

 
 
View All
Follow POWER 95.3
 

Mobile Apps

Take www.power953.com everywhere you go! Download your app below from the Google Play Store or Apple App Store:

Download on the Apple App Store

Amazon Alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!

Enable

© 2018 Cox Media Group. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding AdChoices.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group

Portions of Content Provided by Rovi Corporation. © 2018 Rovi Corporation

LISTEN LIVE