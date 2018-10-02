Kim and Kanye Got Into a Fight About Band-Aids

By Estee

Kim Kardashian opened up a little on “Keeping Up with the Kardashians” on how it is to live Kanye West.

She said, “We had a fight because I wouldn’t get him a Band-Aid.”

What happened was, Kanye asked Kim for a Band-Aid, and she told him to look where they keep the Band-Aids. Well, he didn’t like the color of the ones he found there. So Kim looked in the kids’ room and found JESUS Band-Aids.

Those didn’t make the cut either. Kanye told her, “I’ve slaved around the world for you making clothes for you to make sure that you find the best outfit and you let me go out wearing a Jesus Band-Aid.”

He wanted a SKIN-COLORED Band-Aid. So Kim told him to call the housekeeper and have HER get him a Band-Aid. To which he replied, “Why can’t you get it? You’d get Saint one.”